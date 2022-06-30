Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Hippo Holdings HIPO stock moved upwards by 12.16% to $0.85 during Thursday's regular session. Hippo Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 2.6 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 104.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $467.5 million.

Losers

Tian Ruixiang Holdings TIRX stock decreased by 5.91% to $0.72 during Thursday's regular session. Tian Ruixiang Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 29.5K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 16.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.4 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.