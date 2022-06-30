ñol

Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 30, 2022 12:44 PM | 3 min read

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Hippo Holdings HIPO stock moved upwards by 12.16% to $0.85 during Thursday's regular session. Hippo Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 2.6 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 104.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $467.5 million.
  • Metromile MILE stock increased by 4.2% to $0.93. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 357.7K, which is 34.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $115.4 million.
  • Palomar Hldgs PLMR shares increased by 3.67% to $64.22. The current volume of 22.7K shares is 18.9% of Palomar Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
  • HCI Group HCI stock rose 3.33% to $68.73. The current volume of 9.1K shares is 9.2% of HCI Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $618.6 million.
  • Lemonade LMND stock rose 3.08% to $18.38. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 311.6K, which is 24.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
  • Root ROOT shares rose 3.06% to $1.2. Trading volume for Root's stock is 878.8K as of 12:40 EST. This is 30.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $300.3 million.

Losers

  • Tian Ruixiang Holdings TIRX stock decreased by 5.91% to $0.72 during Thursday's regular session. Tian Ruixiang Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 29.5K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 16.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.4 million.
  • Oxbridge Re Holdings OXBR stock fell 3.28% to $3.25. The current volume of 13.6K shares is 29.1% of Oxbridge Re Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.7 million.
  • eHealth EHTH stock declined by 2.84% to $9.41. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 88.4K shares, making up 13.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $251.7 million.
  • Bright Health Gr BHG stock fell 2.46% to $1.78. The current volume of 478.0K shares is 19.1% of Bright Health Gr's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
  • Goosehead Insurance GSHD stock decreased by 1.76% to $46.49. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 86.3K, which is 31.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $945.4 million.
  • FedNat Holding FNHC stock decreased by 1.68% to $0.3. FedNat Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 25.3K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 10.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

