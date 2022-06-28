12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Sun Country Airlines SNCY stock rose 8.6% to $18.48 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

JanOne JAN shares rose 5.66% to $2.8. This security traded at a volume of 179.3K shares come close, making up 7.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.9 million.

Team TISI shares rose 4.99% to $0.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.2 million.

Tecnoglass TGLS stock increased by 4.96% to $18.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $886.7 million.

Hertz Global Holdings HTZ shares increased by 4.87% to $18.5. At the close, Hertz Global Holdings's trading volume reached 203.5K shares. This is 3.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 billion.

LiqTech Intl LIQT shares rose 4.37% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.6 million.

Losers

AeroVironment AVAV stock fell 11.2% to $72.55 during Tuesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 58.3K, accounting for 19.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

View VIEW shares fell 3.36% to $1.44. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 161.2K shares, which is 5.2 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $315.6 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.

Romeo Power RMO stock declined by 2.92% to $0.5. This security traded at a volume of 97.9K shares come close, making up 1.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.6 million.

Seanergy Maritime Hldgs SHIP stock declined by 2.75% to $0.81. This security traded at a volume of 247.0K shares come close, making up 7.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $144.7 million.

Norfolk Southern NSC shares fell 2.62% to $220.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.5 billion.

Energy Focus EFOI shares decreased by 1.88% to $1.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.9 million.

