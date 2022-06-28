Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Hagerty HGTY shares moved upwards by 4.58% to $11.87 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Hagerty's stock is 168.0K as of 12:40 EST. This is 66.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $982.1 million.

Citizens CIA stock increased by 4.16% to $4.25. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 48.5K shares, making up 17.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $213.1 million.

United Fire Gr UFCS stock rose 3.5% to $33.66. Trading volume for United Fire Gr's stock is 29.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 34.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $844.5 million.

Donegal Gr DGICA stock moved upwards by 3.35% to $16.96. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 57.0K shares, making up 66.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $531.7 million.

Prudential PUK shares increased by 3.16% to $25.76. Trading volume for Prudential's stock is 509.1K as of 12:40 EST. This is 83.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $35.3 billion.

Kingsway Financial Servs KFS shares increased by 2.9% to $5.66. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.2K shares, making up 28.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $136.6 million.

Losers

Root ROOT shares declined by 4.01% to $1.29 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 822.2K shares, making up 28.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $327.0 million.

Huize Holding HUIZ shares fell 4.01% to $1.2. Huize Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 35.0K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 70.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.1 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Reliance Global Group RELI shares declined by 3.7% to $2.21. As of 12:40 EST, Reliance Global Group's stock is trading at a volume of 22.6K, which is 11.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.8 million.

Hippo Holdings HIPO stock decreased by 3.44% to $0.81. Trading volume for Hippo Holdings's stock is 1.7 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 72.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $460.1 million.

NI Holdings NODK stock fell 3.16% to $16.26. As of 12:40 EST, NI Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 543, which is 5.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $345.2 million.

Fanhua FANH shares declined by 2.67% to $5.11. Trading volume for Fanhua's stock is 1.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 1.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $274.4 million.

