Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 28, 2022 12:46 PM | 3 min read

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Hagerty HGTY shares moved upwards by 4.58% to $11.87 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Hagerty's stock is 168.0K as of 12:40 EST. This is 66.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $982.1 million.
  • Citizens CIA stock increased by 4.16% to $4.25. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 48.5K shares, making up 17.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $213.1 million.
  • United Fire Gr UFCS stock rose 3.5% to $33.66. Trading volume for United Fire Gr's stock is 29.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 34.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $844.5 million.
  • Donegal Gr DGICA stock moved upwards by 3.35% to $16.96. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 57.0K shares, making up 66.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $531.7 million.
  • Prudential PUK shares increased by 3.16% to $25.76. Trading volume for Prudential's stock is 509.1K as of 12:40 EST. This is 83.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $35.3 billion.
  • Kingsway Financial Servs KFS shares increased by 2.9% to $5.66. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.2K shares, making up 28.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $136.6 million.

Losers

  • Root ROOT shares declined by 4.01% to $1.29 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 822.2K shares, making up 28.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $327.0 million.
  • Huize Holding HUIZ shares fell 4.01% to $1.2. Huize Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 35.0K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 70.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.1 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Reliance Global Group RELI shares declined by 3.7% to $2.21. As of 12:40 EST, Reliance Global Group's stock is trading at a volume of 22.6K, which is 11.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.8 million.
  • Hippo Holdings HIPO stock decreased by 3.44% to $0.81. Trading volume for Hippo Holdings's stock is 1.7 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 72.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $460.1 million.
  • NI Holdings NODK stock fell 3.16% to $16.26. As of 12:40 EST, NI Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 543, which is 5.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $345.2 million.
  • Fanhua FANH shares declined by 2.67% to $5.11. Trading volume for Fanhua's stock is 1.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 1.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $274.4 million.

