Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

GoHealth GOCO shares increased by 11.41% to $0.68 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for GoHealth's stock is 1.0 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 43.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $85.2 million.

Marpai MRAI stock moved upwards by 10.28% to $1.18. Trading volume for Marpai's stock is 43.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 63.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.1 million.

Waterdrop WDH shares moved upwards by 8.19% to $1.32. Waterdrop's stock is trading at a volume of 499.4K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 227.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $517.1 million.

Huize Holding HUIZ shares increased by 7.01% to $1.22. The current volume of 34.2K shares is 55.6% of Huize Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $60.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

Goosehead Insurance GSHD shares increased by 6.85% to $49.33. The current volume of 164.7K shares is 62.5% of Goosehead Insurance's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

Hagerty HGTY shares rose 6.73% to $11.25. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 95.4K shares, making up 38.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $923.4 million.

Losers

Heritage Insurance Hldgs HRTG stock fell 4.35% to $3.08 during Friday's regular session. Heritage Insurance Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 296.6K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 110.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $81.2 million.

Root ROOT shares declined by 3.98% to $1.4. Trading volume for Root's stock is 1.3 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 50.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $356.3 million.

Oxbridge Re Holdings OXBR stock decreased by 2.13% to $3.69. Trading volume for Oxbridge Re Holdings's stock is 31.0K as of 12:40 EST. This is 64.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.6 million.

NI Holdings NODK shares declined by 1.41% to $16.11. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 705, which is 7.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $344.2 million.

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. 7.75% Notes due 2043 MHNC stock decreased by 0.95% to $18.26. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 578, which is 14.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

American Financial Group, Inc. 5.125% Subordinated Debentures due 2059 AFGC stock decreased by 0.9% to $22.3. The current volume of 1.4K shares is 9.5% of American Financial Group, Inc. 5.125% Subordinated Debentures due 2059's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST).

