ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 23, 2022 8:27 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • NextNav NN shares increased by 11.5% to $2.43 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $234.6 million.
  • Akoustis Technologies AKTS stock moved upwards by 10.32% to $4.38. The company's market cap stands at $245.1 million.
  • Shift4 Payments FOUR stock increased by 8.98% to $35.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
  • T Stamp IDAI stock moved upwards by 6.5% to $1.31. The company's market cap stands at $30.8 million.
  • Snowflake SNOW shares rose 6.23% to $135.3. The company's market cap stands at $43.0 billion.
  • Greenidge Generation Hldg GREE stock moved upwards by 5.75% to $3.31. The company's market cap stands at $136.9 million.

Losers

  • Actelis Networks ASNS shares declined by 12.2% to $1.66 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • HeartCore Enterprises HTCR stock declined by 8.83% to $1.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.3 million.
  • Infobird Co IFBD shares fell 6.4% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $13.0 million.
  • Xunlei XNET stock decreased by 4.23% to $1.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.7 million.
  • Verb Tech VERB stock decreased by 3.91% to $0.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.9 million.
  • Blackboxstocks BLBX shares fell 3.91% to $1.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMPre-Market OutlookMarketsMovers