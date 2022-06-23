12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

NextNav NN shares increased by 11.5% to $2.43 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $234.6 million.

shares increased by 11.5% to $2.43 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $234.6 million. Akoustis Technologies AKTS stock moved upwards by 10.32% to $4.38. The company's market cap stands at $245.1 million.

stock moved upwards by 10.32% to $4.38. The company's market cap stands at $245.1 million. Shift4 Payments FOUR stock increased by 8.98% to $35.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.

stock increased by 8.98% to $35.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. T Stamp IDAI stock moved upwards by 6.5% to $1.31. The company's market cap stands at $30.8 million.

stock moved upwards by 6.5% to $1.31. The company's market cap stands at $30.8 million. Snowflake SNOW shares rose 6.23% to $135.3. The company's market cap stands at $43.0 billion.

shares rose 6.23% to $135.3. The company's market cap stands at $43.0 billion. Greenidge Generation Hldg GREE stock moved upwards by 5.75% to $3.31. The company's market cap stands at $136.9 million.

Losers

Actelis Networks ASNS shares declined by 12.2% to $1.66 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

shares declined by 12.2% to $1.66 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday. HeartCore Enterprises HTCR stock declined by 8.83% to $1.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.3 million.

stock declined by 8.83% to $1.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.3 million. Infobird Co IFBD shares fell 6.4% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $13.0 million.

shares fell 6.4% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $13.0 million. Xunlei XNET stock decreased by 4.23% to $1.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.7 million.

stock decreased by 4.23% to $1.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.7 million. Verb Tech VERB stock decreased by 3.91% to $0.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.9 million.

stock decreased by 3.91% to $0.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.9 million. Blackboxstocks BLBX shares fell 3.91% to $1.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.