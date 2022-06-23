12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- NextNav NN shares increased by 11.5% to $2.43 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $234.6 million.
- Akoustis Technologies AKTS stock moved upwards by 10.32% to $4.38. The company's market cap stands at $245.1 million.
- Shift4 Payments FOUR stock increased by 8.98% to $35.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
- T Stamp IDAI stock moved upwards by 6.5% to $1.31. The company's market cap stands at $30.8 million.
- Snowflake SNOW shares rose 6.23% to $135.3. The company's market cap stands at $43.0 billion.
- Greenidge Generation Hldg GREE stock moved upwards by 5.75% to $3.31. The company's market cap stands at $136.9 million.
Losers
- Actelis Networks ASNS shares declined by 12.2% to $1.66 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- HeartCore Enterprises HTCR stock declined by 8.83% to $1.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.3 million.
- Infobird Co IFBD shares fell 6.4% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $13.0 million.
- Xunlei XNET stock decreased by 4.23% to $1.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.7 million.
- Verb Tech VERB stock decreased by 3.91% to $0.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.9 million.
- Blackboxstocks BLBX shares fell 3.91% to $1.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.2 million.
