12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 21, 2022 5:44 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Argo Blockchain ARBK stock rose 8.1% to $4.8 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $229.3 million.
  • Alpine 4 Holdings ALPP stock moved upwards by 6.93% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.1 million.
  • T Stamp IDAI stock moved upwards by 5.07% to $1.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.1 million.
  • Iris Energy IREN shares moved upwards by 4.8% to $3.71. The company's market cap stands at $204.1 million.
  • American Virtual Cloud AVCT shares moved upwards by 4.52% to $0.34. American Virtual Cloud's trading volume hit 193.2K shares by close, accounting for 6.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $31.9 million.
  • AEye LIDR stock rose 4.11% to $2.78. The company's market cap stands at $437.4 million.

Losers

  • Ipsidy AUID shares decreased by 8.7% to $2.2 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.2 million.
  • AppTech Payments APCX stock decreased by 7.24% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 million.
  • Euronet Worldwide EEFT stock declined by 4.73% to $98.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 billion.
  • Neonode NEON shares decreased by 4.12% to $5.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.7 million.
  • CPS Technologies CPSH shares declined by 3.52% to $3.02. The company's market cap stands at $43.5 million.
  • Calix CALX stock declined by 3.06% to $33.27. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers