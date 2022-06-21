12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Argo Blockchain ARBK stock rose 8.1% to $4.8 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $229.3 million.

Alpine 4 Holdings ALPP stock moved upwards by 6.93% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.1 million.

T Stamp IDAI stock moved upwards by 5.07% to $1.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.1 million.

Iris Energy IREN shares moved upwards by 4.8% to $3.71. The company's market cap stands at $204.1 million.

American Virtual Cloud AVCT shares moved upwards by 4.52% to $0.34. American Virtual Cloud's trading volume hit 193.2K shares by close, accounting for 6.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $31.9 million.

AEye LIDR stock rose 4.11% to $2.78. The company's market cap stands at $437.4 million.

Losers

Ipsidy AUID shares decreased by 8.7% to $2.2 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.2 million.

AppTech Payments APCX stock decreased by 7.24% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 million.

Euronet Worldwide EEFT stock declined by 4.73% to $98.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 billion.

Neonode NEON shares decreased by 4.12% to $5.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.7 million.

CPS Technologies CPSH shares declined by 3.52% to $3.02. The company's market cap stands at $43.5 million.

Calix CALX stock declined by 3.06% to $33.27. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.

