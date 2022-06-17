12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Travere Therapeutics TVTX stock increased by 16.5% to $28.87 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.

Rubius Therapeutics RUBY shares rose 15.84% to $1.08. The company's market cap stands at $97.4 million.

Predictive Oncology POAI shares moved upwards by 13.64% to $0.38. The company's market cap stands at $29.6 million.

ENDRA Life Sciences NDRA shares rose 12.67% to $0.24. This security traded at a volume of 85.9K shares come close, making up 3.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.1 million.

Protagenic Therapeutics PTIX shares rose 12.01% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $14.9 million.

CASI Pharmaceuticals CASI stock increased by 11.74% to $3.33. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 53.8K shares, which is 12.9 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.3 million.

Losers

Adagene ADAG stock fell 13.5% to $1.73 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.7 million.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals CYCC stock fell 10.77% to $1.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.5 million.

ARCA biopharma ABIO stock decreased by 9.56% to $2.13. The company's market cap stands at $30.6 million.

Regulus Therapeutics RGLS stock declined by 8.28% to $0.27. Regulus Therapeutics's trading volume hit 83.9K shares by close, accounting for 4.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.8 million.

Roivant Sciences ROIV stock declined by 8.22% to $4.02. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion.

Iterum Therapeutics ITRM shares declined by 7.37% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.8 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.