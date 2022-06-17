12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

CEA Industries CEAD stock increased by 13.7% to $1.16 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 million.

stock increased by 13.7% to $1.16 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 million. Staffing 360 Solutions STAF stock increased by 6.33% to $0.82. The company's market cap stands at $14.4 million.

stock increased by 6.33% to $0.82. The company's market cap stands at $14.4 million. Team TISI stock moved upwards by 5.73% to $0.92. At the close, Team's trading volume reached 69.2K shares. This is 5.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $39.6 million.

stock moved upwards by 5.73% to $0.92. At the close, Team's trading volume reached 69.2K shares. This is 5.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $39.6 million. Heliogen HLGN stock increased by 4.98% to $3.79. This security traded at a volume of 457.0K shares come close, making up 58.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $716.7 million.

stock increased by 4.98% to $3.79. This security traded at a volume of 457.0K shares come close, making up 58.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $716.7 million. Aris Water Solutions ARIS shares rose 4.95% to $19.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $432.8 million.

shares rose 4.95% to $19.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $432.8 million. Seanergy Maritime Hldgs SHIP stock moved upwards by 4.89% to $1.02. At the close, Seanergy Maritime Hldgs's trading volume reached 329.4K shares. This is 10.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $181.8 million.

Losers

Swvl Hldgs SWVL shares declined by 10.3% to $6.19 during Friday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 54.7K, accounting for 3.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $735.8 million.

shares declined by 10.3% to $6.19 during Friday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 54.7K, accounting for 3.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $735.8 million. Eos Energy Enterprises EOSE stock declined by 4.93% to $1.35. This security traded at a volume of 119.1K shares come close, making up 4.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.9 million.

stock declined by 4.93% to $1.35. This security traded at a volume of 119.1K shares come close, making up 4.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.9 million. Bird Glb BRDS stock declined by 4.18% to $0.53. Trading volume for this security closed at 708.9K, accounting for 32.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $147.7 million.

stock declined by 4.18% to $0.53. Trading volume for this security closed at 708.9K, accounting for 32.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $147.7 million. Polar Power POLA stock decreased by 3.98% to $2.66. The company's market cap stands at $34.0 million.

stock decreased by 3.98% to $2.66. The company's market cap stands at $34.0 million. Satellogic SATL stock declined by 3.38% to $4.87. The company's market cap stands at $441.9 million.

stock declined by 3.38% to $4.87. The company's market cap stands at $441.9 million. Sidus Space SIDU shares declined by 3.09% to $5.97. Sidus Space's trading volume hit 1.4 million shares by close, accounting for 31.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.