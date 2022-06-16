ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 16, 2022 5:42 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Blackboxstocks BLBX stock increased by 31.5% to $1.71 during Thursday's after-market session. Blackboxstocks's trading volume hit 812.7K shares by close, accounting for 86.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.5 million.
  • Synchronoss Technologies SNCR stock increased by 12.61% to $1.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $110.3 million.
  • Sequans Communications SQNS shares increased by 12.55% to $2.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.2 million.
  • Inpixon INPX shares moved upwards by 5.47% to $0.13. This security traded at a volume of 416.4K shares come close, making up 15.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.2 million.
  • GreenBox POS GBOX stock moved upwards by 5.38% to $1.37. The company's market cap stands at $56.7 million.
  • AppTech Payments APCX stock moved upwards by 4.99% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.1 million.

Losers

  • ALJ Regional Hldgs ALJJ shares declined by 8.2% to $1.8 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $76.3 million.
  • SeaChange International SEAC shares declined by 7.73% to $0.56. Trading volume for this security closed at 261.0K, accounting for 8.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $27.7 million.
  • Cemtrex CETX shares declined by 5.71% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $7.4 million.
  • ALFI ALF shares declined by 5.47% to $1.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.4 million.
  • Yext YEXT stock declined by 4.23% to $4.76. The company's market cap stands at $588.2 million.
  • AEye LIDR stock fell 3.7% to $2.8. The company's market cap stands at $441.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers