12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Blackboxstocks BLBX stock increased by 31.5% to $1.71 during Thursday's after-market session. Blackboxstocks's trading volume hit 812.7K shares by close, accounting for 86.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.5 million.

Synchronoss Technologies SNCR stock increased by 12.61% to $1.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $110.3 million.

Sequans Communications SQNS shares increased by 12.55% to $2.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.2 million.

Inpixon INPX shares moved upwards by 5.47% to $0.13. This security traded at a volume of 416.4K shares come close, making up 15.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.2 million.

GreenBox POS GBOX stock moved upwards by 5.38% to $1.37. The company's market cap stands at $56.7 million.

AppTech Payments APCX stock moved upwards by 4.99% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.1 million.

Losers

ALJ Regional Hldgs ALJJ shares declined by 8.2% to $1.8 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $76.3 million.

SeaChange International SEAC shares declined by 7.73% to $0.56. Trading volume for this security closed at 261.0K, accounting for 8.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $27.7 million.

Cemtrex CETX shares declined by 5.71% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $7.4 million.

ALFI ALF shares declined by 5.47% to $1.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.4 million.

Yext YEXT stock declined by 4.23% to $4.76. The company's market cap stands at $588.2 million.

AEye LIDR stock fell 3.7% to $2.8. The company's market cap stands at $441.0 million.

