ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 15, 2022 8:25 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Wheels Up Experience UP shares moved upwards by 23.4% to $2.37 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $582.7 million.
  • 374Water SCWO stock increased by 12.18% to $3.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $454.7 million.
  • Terran Orbital LLAP stock moved upwards by 12.07% to $4.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $637.0 million.
  • Microvast Holdings MVST stock increased by 8.46% to $2.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $813.8 million.
  • Enovix ENVX stock rose 6.64% to $11.42. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
  • ADS-TEC Energy ADSE shares increased by 6.55% to $6.5. The company's market cap stands at $317.2 million.

Losers

  • Fast Radius FSRD stock decreased by 8.7% to $0.44 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.5 million.
  • Sidus Space SIDU stock fell 6.25% to $1.35. The company's market cap stands at $22.7 million.
  • Planet Labs PL stock decreased by 6.22% to $4.83. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Guardforce AI Co GFAI stock decreased by 5.3% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.2 million.
  • Heliogen HLGN shares declined by 4.61% to $2.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $431.2 million.
  • ESS Tech GWH shares declined by 4.03% to $2.86. The company's market cap stands at $436.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMPre-Market OutlookMarketsMovers