12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Wheels Up Experience UP shares moved upwards by 23.4% to $2.37 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $582.7 million.

374Water SCWO stock increased by 12.18% to $3.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $454.7 million.

Terran Orbital LLAP stock moved upwards by 12.07% to $4.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $637.0 million.

Microvast Holdings MVST stock increased by 8.46% to $2.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $813.8 million.

Enovix ENVX stock rose 6.64% to $11.42. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.

ADS-TEC Energy ADSE shares increased by 6.55% to $6.5. The company's market cap stands at $317.2 million.

Losers

Fast Radius FSRD stock decreased by 8.7% to $0.44 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.5 million.

Sidus Space SIDU stock fell 6.25% to $1.35. The company's market cap stands at $22.7 million.

Planet Labs PL stock decreased by 6.22% to $4.83. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

Guardforce AI Co GFAI stock decreased by 5.3% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.2 million.

Heliogen HLGN shares declined by 4.61% to $2.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $431.2 million.

ESS Tech GWH shares declined by 4.03% to $2.86. The company's market cap stands at $436.5 million.

