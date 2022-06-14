ñol

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 14, 2022 2:26 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • Kaival Brands Innovations KAVL shares increased by 23.0% to $2.13 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 40.4 million shares, making up 3194.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.3 million.
  • New Oriental Education EDU stock increased by 21.52% to $20.78. The current volume of 16.6 million shares is 101.9% of New Oriental Education's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion.
  • Gaotu Techedu GOTU stock rose 19.09% to $1.97. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 6.7 million, which is 140.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $507.2 million.
  • NIO NIO stock moved upwards by 18.54% to $18.95. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 76.2 million shares, making up 101.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $31.6 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Youdao DAO shares moved upwards by 17.66% to $5.57. Youdao's stock is trading at a volume of 505.0K shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 168.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $701.0 million.
  • Garrett Motion GTX stock increased by 13.28% to $8.14. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares, making up 626.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $525.4 million.

Losers

  • Moxian (BVI) MOXC stock fell 20.2% to $0.91 during Tuesday's regular session. Moxian (BVI)'s stock is trading at a volume of 361.1K shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 157.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.5 million.
  • REE Automotive REE shares fell 14.83% to $1.24. The current volume of 1.1 million shares is 90.8% of REE Automotive's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $294.4 million.
  • EBET EBET stock fell 13.0% to $2.88. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 173.7K, which is 81.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $42.2 million.
  • Arcimoto FUV stock decreased by 10.52% to $3.49. As of 13:31 EST, Arcimoto's stock is trading at a volume of 510.1K, which is 61.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $135.3 million.
  • Motorcar Parts of America MPAA shares decreased by 10.13% to $14.06. The company's market cap stands at $268.5 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • Meiwu Technology Co WNW stock fell 9.11% to $0.56. As of 13:31 EST, Meiwu Technology Co's stock is trading at a volume of 93.7K, which is 14.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

