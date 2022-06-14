12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Kaival Brands Innovations KAVL shares increased by 23.0% to $2.13 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 40.4 million shares, making up 3194.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.3 million.

Losers

Moxian (BVI) MOXC stock fell 20.2% to $0.91 during Tuesday's regular session. Moxian (BVI)'s stock is trading at a volume of 361.1K shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 157.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.5 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.