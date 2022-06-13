12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Oracle ORCL stock moved upwards by 11.8% to $71.59 during Monday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 3.2 million, accounting for 40.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $191.0 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Losers

Oblong OBLG stock decreased by 11.8% to $0.33 during Monday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 50.2K, accounting for 31.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 million.

TeraWulf WULF shares declined by 4.98% to $1.91. The company's market cap stands at $199.8 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.