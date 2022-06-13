ñol

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 13, 2022 5:35 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Oracle ORCL stock moved upwards by 11.8% to $71.59 during Monday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 3.2 million, accounting for 40.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $191.0 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • BIT Mining BTCM stock increased by 11.38% to $1.37. The company's market cap stands at $97.2 million.
  • Dave DAVE shares moved upwards by 8.82% to $1.03. Dave's trading volume hit 93.2K shares by close, accounting for 7.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $383.1 million.
  • Cemtrex CETX stock moved upwards by 8.0% to $0.29. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million.
  • Greenidge Generation Hldg GREE stock moved upwards by 7.33% to $3.22. The company's market cap stands at $133.1 million.
  • Intellicheck IDN stock moved upwards by 5.55% to $1.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Losers

  • Oblong OBLG stock decreased by 11.8% to $0.33 during Monday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 50.2K, accounting for 31.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 million.
  • Xperi Holding XPER shares fell 7.32% to $13.55. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
  • Synchronoss Technologies SNCR stock decreased by 6.66% to $1.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.9 million.
  • PFSweb PFSW shares declined by 5.75% to $11.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $246.9 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • New Relic NEWR stock declined by 5.0% to $42.22. Trading volume for this security closed at 79.5K, accounting for 7.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion.
  • TeraWulf WULF shares declined by 4.98% to $1.91. The company's market cap stands at $199.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

