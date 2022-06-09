12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

JX Luxventure LLL shares increased by 12.4% to $1.72 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.7 million.

Signet Jewelers SIG shares increased by 8.52% to $67.5. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

Electric Last Mile Solns ELMS stock increased by 7.0% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.7 million.

CarLotz LOTZ shares increased by 6.77% to $0.61. The company's market cap stands at $69.5 million.

Oxford Industries OXM shares increased by 5.2% to $96.66. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

Regis RGS stock increased by 4.63% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.6 million.

Losers

Five Below FIVE shares decreased by 7.7% to $125.0 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

JD.com JD stock declined by 5.27% to $62.97. The company's market cap stands at $98.3 billion.

MINISO Group Holding MNSO stock declined by 4.92% to $6.56. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.

NIO NIO stock declined by 4.81% to $19.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.4 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

Kaixin Auto Hldgs KXIN stock declined by 4.72% to $1.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $176.6 million.

Pinduoduo PDD stock declined by 4.59% to $61.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.3 billion.

