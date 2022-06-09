ñol

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 9, 2022 8:09 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • JX Luxventure LLL shares increased by 12.4% to $1.72 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.7 million.
  • Signet Jewelers SIG shares increased by 8.52% to $67.5. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Electric Last Mile Solns ELMS stock increased by 7.0% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.7 million.
  • CarLotz LOTZ shares increased by 6.77% to $0.61. The company's market cap stands at $69.5 million.
  • Oxford Industries OXM shares increased by 5.2% to $96.66. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Regis RGS stock increased by 4.63% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.6 million.

Losers

  • Five Below FIVE shares decreased by 7.7% to $125.0 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • JD.com JD stock declined by 5.27% to $62.97. The company's market cap stands at $98.3 billion.
  • MINISO Group Holding MNSO stock declined by 4.92% to $6.56. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
  • NIO NIO stock declined by 4.81% to $19.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.4 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Kaixin Auto Hldgs KXIN stock declined by 4.72% to $1.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $176.6 million.
  • Pinduoduo PDD stock declined by 4.59% to $61.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.3 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

