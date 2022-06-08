Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Waterdrop WDH shares moved upwards by 8.02% to $1.32 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Waterdrop's stock is 143.8K as of 12:40 EST. This is 56.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $515.2 million.

Losers

Maiden Hldgs MHLD shares decreased by 4.4% to $2.39 during Wednesday's regular session. Maiden Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 75.5K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 42.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $208.0 million.

