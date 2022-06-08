ñol

Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 8, 2022 1:10 PM | 3 min read

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Waterdrop WDH shares moved upwards by 8.02% to $1.32 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Waterdrop's stock is 143.8K as of 12:40 EST. This is 56.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $515.2 million.
  • Huize Holding HUIZ stock moved upwards by 7.54% to $1.14. As of 12:40 EST, Huize Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 35.3K, which is 14.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $59.0 million.
  • Tian Ruixiang Holdings TIRX stock moved upwards by 6.48% to $0.82. Tian Ruixiang Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 17.0K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 7.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million.
  • Marpai MRAI stock rose 5.42% to $1.36. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.3K shares, making up 9.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $27.6 million.
  • Goosehead Insurance GSHD shares increased by 4.3% to $52.07. Goosehead Insurance's stock is trading at a volume of 147.8K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 60.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • Oscar Health OSCR stock rose 3.43% to $5.26. The current volume of 856.8K shares is 53.2% of Oscar Health's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.

Losers

  • Maiden Hldgs MHLD shares decreased by 4.4% to $2.39 during Wednesday's regular session. Maiden Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 75.5K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 42.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $208.0 million.
  • Intl General Insurance IGIC shares fell 4.34% to $7.5. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.6K, which is 10.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $384.5 million.
  • Hippo Holdings HIPO stock fell 3.47% to $1.25. As of 12:40 EST, Hippo Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 720.3K, which is 31.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $724.3 million.
  • Conifer Holdings CNFR shares declined by 3.36% to $1.73. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 620, which is 14.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.8 million.
  • United Insurance Holdings UIHC shares decreased by 2.99% to $1.95. United Insurance Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 66.7K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 32.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $86.6 million.
  • Greenlight Capital Re GLRE stock declined by 2.61% to $7.86. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 28.3K shares, making up 16.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $274.8 million.

