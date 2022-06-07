ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 7, 2022 5:33 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Sobr Safe SOBR shares rose 5.6% to $0.93 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 million.
  • AppTech Payments APCX shares rose 5.38% to $0.84. The company's market cap stands at $13.5 million.
  • Oblong OBLG stock increased by 4.98% to $0.29. The company's market cap stands at $8.8 million.
  • Quanergy Systems QNGY shares moved upwards by 4.7% to $0.47. Quanergy Systems's trading volume hit 63.7K shares by close, accounting for 10.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.5 million.
  • Information Servs Gr III stock rose 4.49% to $6.28. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 189.2K shares, which is 55.7 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $302.1 million.
  • Alpine 4 Holdings ALPP shares rose 4.41% to $0.71. The company's market cap stands at $130.2 million.

Losers

  • Evolv Technologies EVLV stock fell 5.7% to $2.96 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $424.3 million.
  • Smartsheet SMAR stock fell 5.5% to $38.35. Smartsheet's trading volume hit 1.0 million shares by close, accounting for 59.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • SemiLEDs LEDS stock declined by 5.24% to $3.08. At the close, SemiLEDs's trading volume reached 105.5K shares. This is 71.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.9 million.
  • Iris Energy IREN stock fell 4.96% to $4.99. The company's market cap stands at $274.5 million.
  • Data Storage DTST shares declined by 4.67% to $2.86. The company's market cap stands at $19.1 million.
  • SRAX SRAX stock declined by 4.45% to $3.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.4 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers