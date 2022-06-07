12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Sobr Safe SOBR shares rose 5.6% to $0.93 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 million.

AppTech Payments APCX shares rose 5.38% to $0.84. The company's market cap stands at $13.5 million.

Oblong OBLG stock increased by 4.98% to $0.29. The company's market cap stands at $8.8 million.

Quanergy Systems QNGY shares moved upwards by 4.7% to $0.47. Quanergy Systems's trading volume hit 63.7K shares by close, accounting for 10.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.5 million.

Information Servs Gr III stock rose 4.49% to $6.28. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 189.2K shares, which is 55.7 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $302.1 million.

Alpine 4 Holdings ALPP shares rose 4.41% to $0.71. The company's market cap stands at $130.2 million.

Losers

Evolv Technologies EVLV stock fell 5.7% to $2.96 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $424.3 million.

Smartsheet SMAR stock fell 5.5% to $38.35. Smartsheet's trading volume hit 1.0 million shares by close, accounting for 59.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

SemiLEDs LEDS stock declined by 5.24% to $3.08. At the close, SemiLEDs's trading volume reached 105.5K shares. This is 71.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.9 million.

Iris Energy IREN stock fell 4.96% to $4.99. The company's market cap stands at $274.5 million.

Data Storage DTST shares declined by 4.67% to $2.86. The company's market cap stands at $19.1 million.

SRAX SRAX stock declined by 4.45% to $3.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.4 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

