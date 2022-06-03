ñol

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 3, 2022 5:37 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • IDT IDT stock rose 5.0% to $29.33 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $759.7 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Golden Matrix Group GMGI shares increased by 4.67% to $5.6. The company's market cap stands at $157.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • So-Young Intl SY shares moved upwards by 3.85% to $0.94. The company's market cap stands at $99.1 million.
  • Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs LTRPA stock rose 2.99% to $1.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.1 million.
  • AutoWeb AUTO shares increased by 2.97% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 million.
  • Creatd CRTD stock rose 2.75% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $22.5 million.

Losers

  • CuriosityStream CURI shares declined by 9.5% to $1.62 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $85.1 million.
  • Nextdoor Holdings KIND shares decreased by 4.45% to $3.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
  • NextPlay Technologies NXTP shares decreased by 3.46% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.4 million.
  • Grom Social Enterprises GROM shares fell 3.41% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.6 million.
  • Cinedigm CIDM shares decreased by 2.81% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $114.9 million.
  • Telefonica TEF stock fell 2.58% to $4.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.7 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

