12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

IDT IDT stock rose 5.0% to $29.33 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $759.7 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

Golden Matrix Group GMGI shares increased by 4.67% to $5.6. The company's market cap stands at $157.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

So-Young Intl SY shares moved upwards by 3.85% to $0.94. The company's market cap stands at $99.1 million.

Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs LTRPA stock rose 2.99% to $1.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.1 million.

AutoWeb AUTO shares increased by 2.97% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 million.

shares increased by 2.97% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 million. Creatd CRTD stock rose 2.75% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $22.5 million.

Losers

CuriosityStream CURI shares declined by 9.5% to $1.62 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $85.1 million.

Nextdoor Holdings KIND shares decreased by 4.45% to $3.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

NextPlay Technologies NXTP shares decreased by 3.46% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.4 million.

Grom Social Enterprises GROM shares fell 3.41% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.6 million.

Cinedigm CIDM shares decreased by 2.81% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $114.9 million.

shares decreased by 2.81% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $114.9 million. Telefonica TEF stock fell 2.58% to $4.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.7 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

