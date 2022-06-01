12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Hovnanian Enterprises HOV stock rose 12.4% to $57.55 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Hovnanian Enterprises's stock is 126.7K as of 13:30 EST. This is 111.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $362.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Smart Share Glb EM shares increased by 12.39% to $1.36. The company's market cap stands at $358.2 million.

Lazydays Hldgs LAZY stock moved upwards by 11.2% to $17.27. The current volume of 253.2K shares is 150.3% of Lazydays Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $208.6 million.

MOGU MOGU shares rose 10.24% to $2.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.8 million.

China Automotive Systems CAAS stock increased by 9.84% to $2.9. China Automotive Systems's stock is trading at a volume of 71.1K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 217.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.4 million.

Good Times Restaurants GTIM stock increased by 8.69% to $3.0. The company's market cap stands at $37.4 million.

Losers

Dogness (Intl) DOGZ stock decreased by 30.6% to $2.78 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 4.3 million shares is 216.5% of Dogness (Intl)'s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $98.9 million.

Arcimoto FUV shares fell 17.75% to $3.29. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 2.1 million, which is 243.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $127.5 million.

China Liberal Education CLEU stock declined by 13.61% to $1.02. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 2.0 million, which is 160.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.1 million.

Kirkland's KIRK shares decreased by 12.09% to $5.09. The current volume of 678.8K shares is 184.4% of Kirkland's's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Clarus CLAR stock decreased by 11.28% to $19.44. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.4 million shares, making up 538.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $723.6 million.

BARK BARK stock fell 10.78% to $2.23. The current volume of 7.1 million shares is 355.0% of BARK's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $387.2 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

