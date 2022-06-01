ñol

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 1, 2022 1:44 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • Avaya Hldgs AVYA shares increased by 12.6% to $4.16 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Avaya Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 12.1 million, which is 670.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $356.6 million.
  • Cerberus Cyber Sentinel CISO stock increased by 11.3% to $6.5. The current volume of 82.7K shares is 9.3% of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $810.5 million.
  • UTStarcom Holdings UTSI stock increased by 10.76% to $0.75. The company's market cap stands at $27.1 million.
  • Salesforce CRM stock moved upwards by 9.89% to $176.09. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 27.4 million, which is 374.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $175.0 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Mitek Systems MITK stock moved upwards by 8.53% to $9.79. As of 13:30 EST, Mitek Systems's stock is trading at a volume of 305.3K, which is 79.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $434.1 million.
  • Wrap Technologies WRAP stock moved upwards by 8.32% to $2.08. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 93.6K shares, making up 43.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.2 million.

Losers

  • Digital Turbine APPS shares declined by 23.1% to $19.57 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Digital Turbine's stock is trading at a volume of 20.6 million, which is 740.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • ComSovereign Holding COMSP shares declined by 20.89% to $3.56.
  • Core Scientific CORZ shares decreased by 14.74% to $3.01. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 3.1 million, which is 109.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $979.4 million.
  • Affirm Holdings AFRM shares decreased by 13.58% to $24.63. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 20.7 million shares, making up 141.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 billion.
  • NOVONIX NVX stock declined by 12.69% to $10.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
  • CS Disco LAW shares fell 12.57% to $21.78. As of 13:30 EST, CS Disco's stock is trading at a volume of 310.9K, which is 83.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

