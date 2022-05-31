ñol

Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 31, 2022 12:50 PM | 3 min read

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Fanhua FANH stock moved upwards by 9.75% to $5.85 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 51.7K, which is 80.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $311.5 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Waterdrop WDH stock rose 8.1% to $1.2. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 67.3K, which is 26.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $479.8 million.
  • Reliance Global Group RELI stock rose 5.36% to $2.46. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 42.3K shares, making up 16.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $27.8 million.
  • Root ROOT stock rose 4.92% to $1.49. Trading volume for Root's stock is 1.3 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 40.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $363.9 million.
  • Hippo Holdings HIPO stock rose 3.21% to $1.45. As of 12:40 EST, Hippo Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 892.1K, which is 39.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $820.9 million.
  • Heritage Insurance Hldgs HRTG shares rose 3.08% to $3.68. As of 12:40 EST, Heritage Insurance Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 92.6K, which is 38.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.3 million.

Losers

  • Bright Health Gr BHG shares decreased by 5.53% to $1.71 during Tuesday's regular session. Bright Health Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 745.4K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 16.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • American Financial Group, Inc. 5.125% Subordinated Debentures due 2059 AFGC stock fell 4.74% to $22.35. Trading volume for American Financial Group, Inc. 5.125% Subordinated Debentures due 2059's stock is 2.3K as of 12:40 EST. This is 14.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Selective Insurance Gr SIGIP shares decreased by 4.27% to $19.96. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.1K, which is 8.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Brighthouse Finl BHFAM stock declined by 3.79% to $18.54. Brighthouse Finl's stock is trading at a volume of 34.5K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 45.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Goosehead Insurance GSHD shares decreased by 3.73% to $53.01. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 66.0K shares, making up 26.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • Palomar Hldgs PLMR stock decreased by 3.65% to $61.85. Palomar Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 20.1K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 15.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.

