Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Fanhua FANH stock moved upwards by 9.75% to $5.85 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 51.7K, which is 80.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $311.5 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.

stock moved upwards by 9.75% to $5.85 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 51.7K, which is 80.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $311.5 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago. Waterdrop WDH stock rose 8.1% to $1.2. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 67.3K, which is 26.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $479.8 million.

stock rose 8.1% to $1.2. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 67.3K, which is 26.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $479.8 million. Reliance Global Group RELI stock rose 5.36% to $2.46. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 42.3K shares, making up 16.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $27.8 million.

stock rose 5.36% to $2.46. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 42.3K shares, making up 16.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $27.8 million. Root ROOT stock rose 4.92% to $1.49. Trading volume for Root's stock is 1.3 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 40.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $363.9 million.

stock rose 4.92% to $1.49. Trading volume for Root's stock is 1.3 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 40.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $363.9 million. Hippo Holdings HIPO stock rose 3.21% to $1.45. As of 12:40 EST, Hippo Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 892.1K, which is 39.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $820.9 million.

stock rose 3.21% to $1.45. As of 12:40 EST, Hippo Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 892.1K, which is 39.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $820.9 million. Heritage Insurance Hldgs HRTG shares rose 3.08% to $3.68. As of 12:40 EST, Heritage Insurance Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 92.6K, which is 38.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.3 million.

Losers

Bright Health Gr BHG shares decreased by 5.53% to $1.71 during Tuesday's regular session. Bright Health Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 745.4K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 16.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.

shares decreased by 5.53% to $1.71 during Tuesday's regular session. Bright Health Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 745.4K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 16.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. American Financial Group, Inc. 5.125% Subordinated Debentures due 2059 AFGC stock fell 4.74% to $22.35. Trading volume for American Financial Group, Inc. 5.125% Subordinated Debentures due 2059's stock is 2.3K as of 12:40 EST. This is 14.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

stock fell 4.74% to $22.35. Trading volume for American Financial Group, Inc. 5.125% Subordinated Debentures due 2059's stock is 2.3K as of 12:40 EST. This is 14.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. Selective Insurance Gr SIGIP shares decreased by 4.27% to $19.96. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.1K, which is 8.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

shares decreased by 4.27% to $19.96. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.1K, which is 8.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. Brighthouse Finl BHFAM stock declined by 3.79% to $18.54. Brighthouse Finl's stock is trading at a volume of 34.5K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 45.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

stock declined by 3.79% to $18.54. Brighthouse Finl's stock is trading at a volume of 34.5K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 45.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. Goosehead Insurance GSHD shares decreased by 3.73% to $53.01. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 66.0K shares, making up 26.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

shares decreased by 3.73% to $53.01. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 66.0K shares, making up 26.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. Palomar Hldgs PLMR stock decreased by 3.65% to $61.85. Palomar Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 20.1K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 15.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.