12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Farfetch FTCH shares moved upwards by 28.2% to $9.85 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Farfetch's stock is 25.6 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 224.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

Citi Trends CTRN stock fell 9.6% to $30.36 during Friday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Citi Trends's stock is trading at a volume of 355.8K, which is 55.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $263.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.

stock decreased by 7.93% to $9.12. As of 13:30 EST, Baozun's stock is trading at a volume of 855.6K, which is 53.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $616.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday. Viomi Technology Co VIOT stock fell 7.82% to $1.48. Trading volume for Viomi Technology Co's stock is 194.3K as of 13:30 EST. This is 110.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $102.6 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

