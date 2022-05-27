ñol

çais
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 27, 2022 2:33 PM | 4 min read

Gainers

  • Farfetch FTCH shares moved upwards by 28.2% to $9.85 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Farfetch's stock is 25.6 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 224.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Red Robin Gourmet Burgers RRGB shares moved upwards by 19.62% to $10.3. The current volume of 2.0 million shares is 509.7% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $162.5 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Kaival Brands Innovations KAVL shares increased by 19.36% to $1.14. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 393.4K, which is 19.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.5 million.
  • Express EXPR stock moved upwards by 15.88% to $2.96. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.0 million shares, making up 158.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $201.0 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Super Group (SGHC) SGHC shares moved upwards by 15.09% to $6.94. Super Group (SGHC)'s stock is trading at a volume of 476.9K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 131.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Future FinTech Gr FTFT stock rose 12.64% to $0.5. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.6 million shares, making up 1481.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.9 million.

Losers

  • Citi Trends CTRN stock fell 9.6% to $30.36 during Friday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Citi Trends's stock is trading at a volume of 355.8K, which is 55.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $263.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Big Lots BIG shares fell 9.11% to $27.86. Trading volume for Big Lots's stock is 7.9 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 607.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $795.6 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • ToughBuilt Industries TBLT shares decreased by 8.67% to $5.48. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 70.3K, which is 1.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Volcon VLCN stock fell 8.35% to $1.1. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 150.7K shares, making up 55.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $26.6 million.
  • Baozun BZUN stock decreased by 7.93% to $9.12. As of 13:30 EST, Baozun's stock is trading at a volume of 855.6K, which is 53.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $616.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Viomi Technology Co VIOT stock fell 7.82% to $1.48. Trading volume for Viomi Technology Co's stock is 194.3K as of 13:30 EST. This is 110.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $102.6 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

