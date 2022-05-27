ñol

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 27, 2022 8:14 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • DiDi Global DIDI stock increased by 13.5% to $2.1 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 billion.
  • ComSovereign Holding COMS stock moved upwards by 7.0% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.9 million.
  • Eos Energy Enterprises EOSE shares increased by 6.52% to $1.47. The company's market cap stands at $80.0 million.
  • Enovix ENVX stock increased by 5.98% to $11.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
  • Flux Power Holdings FLUX shares moved upwards by 4.68% to $2.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.3 million.
  • Singularity Future SGLY shares moved upwards by 4.57% to $4.8. The company's market cap stands at $105.5 million.

Losers

  • Performance Shipping PSHG stock fell 37.4% to $1.14 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 million.
  • HireRight Holdings HRT stock decreased by 7.64% to $13.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • Schneider National SNDR shares declined by 5.0% to $22.81. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 billion.
  • Clarivate CLVT stock declined by 5.0% to $13.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 billion.
  • TD Hldgs GLG stock declined by 3.66% to $0.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.3 million.
  • ZIM Integrated Shipping ZIM shares declined by 3.36% to $67.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

