12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

DiDi Global DIDI stock increased by 13.5% to $2.1 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 billion.

ComSovereign Holding COMS stock moved upwards by 7.0% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.9 million.

Eos Energy Enterprises EOSE shares increased by 6.52% to $1.47. The company's market cap stands at $80.0 million.

Enovix ENVX stock increased by 5.98% to $11.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.

Flux Power Holdings FLUX shares moved upwards by 4.68% to $2.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.3 million.

Singularity Future SGLY shares moved upwards by 4.57% to $4.8. The company's market cap stands at $105.5 million.

Losers

Performance Shipping PSHG stock fell 37.4% to $1.14 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 million.

HireRight Holdings HRT stock decreased by 7.64% to $13.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

Schneider National SNDR shares declined by 5.0% to $22.81. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 billion.

Clarivate CLVT stock declined by 5.0% to $13.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 billion.

TD Hldgs GLG stock declined by 3.66% to $0.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.3 million.

ZIM Integrated Shipping ZIM shares declined by 3.36% to $67.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.