12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 27, 2022 8:14 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • SeaChange International SEAC shares rose 11.4% to $0.84 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.0 million.
  • Vislink Technologies VISL stock increased by 9.37% to $0.75. The company's market cap stands at $34.3 million.
  • Dell Technologies DELL shares increased by 9.26% to $48.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.9 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Data Storage DTST shares moved upwards by 8.9% to $3.18. The company's market cap stands at $21.2 million.
  • Clearfield CLFD stock increased by 8.69% to $64.75. The company's market cap stands at $891.7 million.
  • PagerDuty PD stock rose 7.7% to $26.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.

Losers

  • ClearSign Technologies CLIR shares decreased by 22.1% to $1.02 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.8 million.
  • Workday WDAY stock declined by 8.72% to $153.5. The company's market cap stands at $38.9 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Maxeon Solar Technologies MAXN stock decreased by 8.64% to $11.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $490.5 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Cloopen Group Holding RAAS stock decreased by 4.11% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $115.0 million.
  • GDS Holdings GDS shares decreased by 3.44% to $26.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 billion.
  • Verb Tech VERB stock declined by 3.41% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $51.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

