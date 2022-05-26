12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Affirm Holdings AFRM shares rose 17.0% to $26.94 during Thursday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 17.9 million shares, making up 128.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 billion.

Genasys GNSS stock rose 16.56% to $3.8. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 50.6K shares, making up 69.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $138.9 million.

VNET Gr VNET shares rose 15.31% to $5.42. The current volume of 1.2 million shares is 35.3% of VNET Gr's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $802.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.

DXC Technology DXC stock increased by 14.44% to $33.7. Trading volume for DXC Technology's stock is 3.4 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 158.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

Charge Enterprises CRGE shares increased by 14.13% to $4.28. As of 13:30 EST, Charge Enterprises's stock is trading at a volume of 733.7K, which is 125.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $826.3 million.

Photronics PLAB shares moved upwards by 14.1% to $20.38. The current volume of 1.5 million shares is 271.4% of Photronics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

Losers

ComSovereign Holding COMSP shares fell 27.3% to $5.0 during Thursday's regular session.

Nutanix NTNX stock decreased by 23.74% to $16.34. The current volume of 24.4 million shares is 1356.2% of Nutanix's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $3.6 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

AppTech Payments APCX stock fell 16.68% to $0.97. The current volume of 152.2K shares is 94.9% of AppTech Payments's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.5 million.

TDCX TDCX stock decreased by 12.19% to $10.67. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 548.1K, which is 174.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Wrap Technologies WRAP shares decreased by 10.38% to $2.16. As of 13:30 EST, Wrap Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 148.0K, which is 71.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.4 million.

Viasat VSAT stock decreased by 9.54% to $37.19. The current volume of 608.3K shares is 145.8% of Viasat's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

