12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Modine Manufacturing MOD shares moved upwards by 14.1% to $9.93 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $515.5 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Williams-Sonoma WSM stock moved upwards by 13.84% to $130.9. This security traded at a volume of 700.7K shares come close, making up 47.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.1 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Foresight Autonomous FRSX shares rose 6.33% to $0.92. At the close, Foresight Autonomous's trading volume reached 114.7K shares. This is 19.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $59.3 million.

Guess GES stock increased by 5.82% to $19.08. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

Arhaus ARHS shares increased by 5.26% to $6.0. The company's market cap stands at $840.3 million.

Kaixin Auto Hldgs KXIN stock moved upwards by 5.02% to $0.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $145.1 million.

Losers

Vinco Ventures BBIG shares declined by 16.7% to $2.35 during Wednesday's after-market session. Vinco Ventures's trading volume hit 1.4 million shares by close, accounting for 6.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $494.8 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.

ToughBuilt Industries TBLT shares decreased by 5.36% to $5.3. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Nerdy NRDY shares declined by 5.18% to $2.2. The company's market cap stands at $199.1 million.

Rent the Runway RENT stock fell 4.88% to $3.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $212.2 million.

Rent-A-Center RCII stock fell 4.06% to $26.48. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.

Drive Shack DS shares decreased by 3.79% to $1.27. The company's market cap stands at $117.3 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.