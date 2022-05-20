10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

TOMI Environmental Solns TOMZ shares moved upwards by 8.7% to $0.79 during Friday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares, making up 2567.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.5 million.

Losers

Eos Energy Enterprises EOSE stock declined by 15.3% to $1.0 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 5.1 million, which is 166.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.4 million.

