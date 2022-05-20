QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 20, 2022 2:02 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • TOMI Environmental Solns TOMZ shares moved upwards by 8.7% to $0.79 during Friday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares, making up 2567.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.5 million.
  • Pioneer Power Solutions PPSI stock moved upwards by 8.48% to $4.22. The current volume of 467.9K shares is 77.7% of Pioneer Power Solutions's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $40.6 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Grindrod Shipping Hldgs GRIN shares moved upwards by 8.09% to $28.59. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 292.5K shares, making up 62.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $528.4 million.
  • Asia Pacific Wire & Cable APWC stock increased by 6.82% to $1.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.6 million.

Losers

  • Eos Energy Enterprises EOSE stock declined by 15.3% to $1.0 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 5.1 million, which is 166.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.4 million.
  • Deere DE shares decreased by 13.86% to $314.12. As of 13:30 EST, Deere's stock is trading at a volume of 5.5 million, which is 262.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $96.3 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • Ideal Power IPWR stock declined by 13.69% to $10.14. The current volume of 189.2K shares is 589.5% of Ideal Power's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.8 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Full Truck Alliance Co YMM stock fell 13.22% to $5.62. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.1 million shares, making up 78.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 billion.
  • Advent Technologies Hldgs ADN stock fell 13.06% to $1.48. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 24.7% of Advent Technologies Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.2 million.
  • ShiftPixy PIXY stock fell 12.0% to $0.41. The current volume of 4.6 million shares is 87.8% of ShiftPixy's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMIntraday UpdateMarketsMovers