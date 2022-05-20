QQQ
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 20, 2022 8:07 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Deckers Outdoor DECK shares increased by 16.0% to $263.0 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Beachbody Co BODY shares increased by 7.87% to $1.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $425.7 million.
  • NIO NIO shares increased by 7.26% to $17.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.8 billion.
  • Shift Technologies SFT shares rose 6.79% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $90.9 million.
  • Faraday Future FFIE stock moved upwards by 6.69% to $3.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $915.8 million.
  • Ollie's Bargain Outlet OLLI shares increased by 6.5% to $46.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.

Losers

  • Ross Stores ROST shares decreased by 26.0% to $68.6 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $24.1 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Burlington Stores BURL stock fell 10.55% to $158.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 billion.
  • Boqii Holding BQ stock fell 6.56% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.8 million.
  • GreenTree Hospitality Gr GHG stock declined by 5.01% to $3.8. The company's market cap stands at $391.5 million.
  • Regis RGS shares decreased by 4.64% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $40.9 million.
  • TJX Companies TJX shares declined by 4.09% to $58.9. The company's market cap stands at $69.1 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

