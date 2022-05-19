QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 19, 2022 6:02 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • CEA Industries CEAD stock rose 8.6% to $1.26 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 million.
  • Swvl Hldgs SWVL stock rose 8.61% to $5.55. The company's market cap stands at $659.8 million.
  • Guardforce AI Co GFAI stock rose 5.63% to $0.6. At the close, Guardforce AI Co's trading volume reached 131.0K shares. This is 1.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $24.8 million.
  • LiqTech International LIQT shares moved upwards by 5.08% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $12.8 million.
  • Titan Intl TWI stock moved upwards by 4.98% to $17.89. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
  • Yellow YELL stock rose 4.95% to $3.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $196.2 million.

Losers

  • JE Cleantech Hldgs JCSE shares fell 4.3% to $12.85 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $193.0 million.
  • Sidus Space SIDU shares fell 2.69% to $1.45. The company's market cap stands at $24.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Microvast Holdings MVST stock decreased by 2.53% to $4.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • Astrotech ASTC stock declined by 2.51% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.6 million.
  • Art's-Way Manufacturing ARTW stock decreased by 2.43% to $2.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers