11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

CEA Industries CEAD stock rose 8.6% to $1.26 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 million.

Swvl Hldgs SWVL stock rose 8.61% to $5.55. The company's market cap stands at $659.8 million.

Guardforce AI Co GFAI stock rose 5.63% to $0.6. At the close, Guardforce AI Co's trading volume reached 131.0K shares. This is 1.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $24.8 million.

LiqTech International LIQT shares moved upwards by 5.08% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $12.8 million.

Titan Intl TWI stock moved upwards by 4.98% to $17.89. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.

Yellow YELL stock rose 4.95% to $3.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $196.2 million.

Losers

JE Cleantech Hldgs JCSE shares fell 4.3% to $12.85 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $193.0 million.

Sidus Space SIDU shares fell 2.69% to $1.45. The company's market cap stands at $24.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.

Microvast Holdings MVST stock decreased by 2.53% to $4.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

Astrotech ASTC stock declined by 2.51% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.6 million.

Art's-Way Manufacturing ARTW stock decreased by 2.43% to $2.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.1 million.

