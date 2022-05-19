12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Applied Blockchain APLD shares moved upwards by 21.2% to $3.08 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Applied Blockchain's stock is 142.0K as of 13:30 EST. This is 93.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $305.5 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.

Sprout Social SPT shares rose 20.23% to $49.8. Trading volume for Sprout Social's stock is 703.4K as of 13:30 EST. This is 103.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.

CI&T CINT shares moved upwards by 18.65% to $16.28. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 197.9K shares, making up 185.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

BIT Mining BTCM stock rose 18.29% to $1.94. Trading volume for BIT Mining's stock is 926.7K as of 13:30 EST. This is 222.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $137.7 million.

GDS Holdings GDS shares moved upwards by 14.5% to $31.1. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 2.3 million, which is 111.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

Bill.com Holdings BILL stock increased by 14.41% to $116.28. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.1 million shares, making up 139.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.1 billion.

Losers

Mercurity Fintech Holding MFH shares declined by 23.1% to $1.1 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $15.7 million.

Auddia AUUD stock fell 18.76% to $0.91. As of 13:30 EST, Auddia's stock is trading at a volume of 385.7K, which is 172.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 million.

Cisco Systems CSCO shares declined by 14.62% to $41.29. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 60.7 million shares, making up 281.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $171.5 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Alpine 4 Holdings ALPP shares decreased by 10.52% to $0.75. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 510.0K shares, making up 41.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $137.4 million.

Mawson Infra Gr MIGI shares fell 7.6% to $2.31. Trading volume for Mawson Infra Gr's stock is 67.8K as of 13:30 EST. This is 42.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $165.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.

Data Storage DTST shares fell 7.57% to $2.81. Trading volume for Data Storage's stock is 141.8K as of 13:30 EST. This is 10.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.8 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.

