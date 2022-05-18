12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Sunlands Technology STG stock rose 22.8% to $4.84 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $64.3 million.

Losers

Target TGT stock decreased by 26.4% to $158.38 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Target's stock is 35.8 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 901.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $73.4 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

stock declined by 15.55% to $273.55. Trading volume for Dillard's's stock is 443.2K as of 13:30 EST. This is 188.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago. Shoe Carnival SCVL shares fell 15.3% to $26.87. The current volume of 852.9K shares is 252.0% of Shoe Carnival's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $741.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

