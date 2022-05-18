QQQ
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 18, 2022 2:08 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • Sunlands Technology STG stock rose 22.8% to $4.84 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $64.3 million.
  • Kidpik PIK shares increased by 14.13% to $2.1. Trading volume for Kidpik's stock is 20.6 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 380.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.9 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Youdao DAO stock increased by 12.94% to $6.28. Trading volume for Youdao's stock is 196.8K as of 13:30 EST. This is 97.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $791.0 million.
  • Genius Brands Intl GNUS stock rose 11.57% to $0.77. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 72.2 million, which is 2308.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $241.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Lulus Fashion Lounge LVLU shares rose 10.29% to $11.09. The current volume of 235.9K shares is 183.9% of Lulus Fashion Lounge's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $430.4 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Zhangmen Education ZME stock moved upwards by 10.04% to $0.74. The company's market cap stands at $14.8 million.

Losers

  • Target TGT stock decreased by 26.4% to $158.38 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Target's stock is 35.8 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 901.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $73.4 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • European Wax Center EWCZ stock fell 17.25% to $21.3. European Wax Center's stock is trading at a volume of 826.4K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 222.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $788.9 million.
  • Global E Online GLBE stock fell 17.13% to $18.7. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.4 million shares, making up 177.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Dollar Tree DLTR stock declined by 16.76% to $130.16. As of 13:30 EST, Dollar Tree's stock is trading at a volume of 6.0 million, which is 251.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.3 billion.
  • Dillard's DDS stock declined by 15.55% to $273.55. Trading volume for Dillard's's stock is 443.2K as of 13:30 EST. This is 188.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Shoe Carnival SCVL shares fell 15.3% to $26.87. The current volume of 852.9K shares is 252.0% of Shoe Carnival's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $741.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

