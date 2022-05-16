QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 16, 2022 1:57 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • GrowGeneration GRWG stock moved upwards by 13.8% to $5.43 during Monday's regular session. GrowGeneration's stock is trading at a volume of 2.4 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 118.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $329.8 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Nova Lifestyle NVFY stock rose 13.6% to $0.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Drive Shack DS shares increased by 13.57% to $1.72. Drive Shack's stock is trading at a volume of 2.5 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 215.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $157.9 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
  • Cango CANG shares moved upwards by 12.53% to $3.03. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 250.0K, which is 104.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $420.0 million.
  • Nephros NEPH stock moved upwards by 12.19% to $2.3. Nephros's stock is trading at a volume of 270.1K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 629.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.7 million.
  • iPower IPW shares moved upwards by 12.05% to $1.25. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 107.8K shares, making up 21.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.1 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

Losers

  • FAT Brands FATBB stock decreased by 13.0% to $6.1 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.9 million.
  • Noodles NDLS shares fell 12.62% to $5.68. Noodles's stock is trading at a volume of 183.9K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 51.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $260.3 million.
  • ToughBuilt Industries TBLT shares decreased by 12.33% to $8.36. The current volume of 67.5K shares is 0.8% of ToughBuilt Industries's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $7.2 million.
  • Nerdy NRDY shares decreased by 10.39% to $2.54. As of 13:30 EST, Nerdy's stock is trading at a volume of 353.7K, which is 76.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $213.5 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Vacasa VCSA shares decreased by 10.22% to $4.26. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 609.4K shares, making up 66.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $916.1 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • Shift Technologies SFT shares decreased by 9.59% to $1.08. Trading volume for Shift Technologies's stock is 982.9K as of 13:30 EST. This is 36.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.7 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

