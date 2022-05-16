12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Data Storage DTST shares rose 39.1% to $3.2 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.4 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

Verb Tech VERB stock moved upwards by 12.75% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.9 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

Cemtrex CETXP stock rose 11.73% to $2.19.

stock rose 11.73% to $2.19. Luna Innovations LUNA shares increased by 9.85% to $5.91. The company's market cap stands at $191.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

Keysight Technologies KEYS stock rose 8.94% to $148.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.0 billion.

stock rose 8.94% to $148.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.0 billion. Stronghold Digital Mining SDIG stock increased by 7.52% to $2.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.6 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

Losers

Iris Energy IREN shares fell 28.0% to $5.55 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $294.3 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

AvePoint AVPT stock fell 9.19% to $4.35. The company's market cap stands at $794.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.

My Size MYSZ stock fell 8.09% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

stock fell 8.09% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday. Xunlei XNET shares fell 7.32% to $1.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.9 million.

Cepton CPTN stock decreased by 6.51% to $2.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $354.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.

Monday.Com MNDY stock declined by 5.79% to $104.0. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.