12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 16, 2022 8:17 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Data Storage DTST shares rose 39.1% to $3.2 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.4 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Verb Tech VERB stock moved upwards by 12.75% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.9 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Cemtrex CETXP stock rose 11.73% to $2.19.
  • Luna Innovations LUNA shares increased by 9.85% to $5.91. The company's market cap stands at $191.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Keysight Technologies KEYS stock rose 8.94% to $148.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.0 billion.
  • Stronghold Digital Mining SDIG stock increased by 7.52% to $2.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.6 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

Losers

  • Iris Energy IREN shares fell 28.0% to $5.55 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $294.3 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • AvePoint AVPT stock fell 9.19% to $4.35. The company's market cap stands at $794.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • My Size MYSZ stock fell 8.09% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Xunlei XNET shares fell 7.32% to $1.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.9 million.
  • Cepton CPTN stock decreased by 6.51% to $2.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $354.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Monday.Com MNDY stock declined by 5.79% to $104.0. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

