12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 10, 2022 5:53 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Embark Technology EMBK shares moved upwards by 38.5% to $1.98 during Tuesday's after-market session. Embark Technology's trading volume hit 299.5K shares by close, accounting for 40.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $890.8 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Verb Tech VERB stock rose 10.23% to $0.56. The company's market cap stands at $56.3 million.
  • Synchronoss Technologies SNCR shares moved upwards by 7.96% to $1.22. The company's market cap stands at $107.6 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Alpine 4 Holdings ALPP shares rose 7.22% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $146.5 million.
  • NiSun Intl Enterprise Dev NISN shares moved upwards by 6.67% to $0.64. The company's market cap stands at $20.1 million.
  • Zeta Global Holdings ZETA stock moved upwards by 6.62% to $8.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Losers

  • Unity Software U stock fell 32.1% to $32.66 during Tuesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 5.5 million shares come close, making up 147.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.6 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Ichor Hldgs ICHR stock decreased by 10.46% to $26.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $747.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Olo OLO shares declined by 9.89% to $8.02. At the close, Olo's trading volume reached 64.3K shares. This is 4.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Flywire FLYW stock decreased by 9.8% to $19.07. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • AppLovin APP stock decreased by 8.87% to $26.42. This security traded at a volume of 102.0K shares come close, making up 5.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.0 billion.
  • SAI.TECH Global SAI shares decreased by 8.26% to $5.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $109.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

