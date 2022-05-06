QQQ
Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 6, 2022 12:56 PM | 3 min read

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Oxbridge Re Holdings OXBR stock moved upwards by 6.26% to $5.17 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Oxbridge Re Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 66.5K, which is 137.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.7 million.
  • Assured Guaranty AGO shares moved upwards by 2.72% to $58.79. Trading volume for Assured Guaranty's stock is 141.5K as of 12:40 EST. This is 32.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Crawford CRD shares rose 2.19% to $7.46. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 724, which is 2.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Waterdrop WDH stock increased by 1.41% to $1.43. As of 12:40 EST, Waterdrop's stock is trading at a volume of 18.5K, which is 6.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $560.4 million.
  • FedNat Holding FNHC shares rose 1.15% to $0.43. The current volume of 20.5K shares is 14.8% of FedNat Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 million.
  • Everest Re Group RE shares increased by 0.97% to $286.9. As of 12:40 EST, Everest Re Group's stock is trading at a volume of 89.6K, which is 31.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.3 billion.

Losers

  • Heritage Insurance Hldgs HRTG shares decreased by 5.81% to $3.73 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 246.1K, which is 118.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $96.3 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Midwest Holding MDWT shares fell 5.46% to $11.1. The current volume of 7.3K shares is 44.5% of Midwest Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $41.4 million.
  • Tian Ruixiang Holdings TIRX stock fell 4.94% to $0.77. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 15.2K, which is 6.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 million.
  • Marpai MRAI shares fell 4.38% to $1.31. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 15.3K shares, making up 15.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $26.5 million.
  • GoHealth GOCO shares fell 4.34% to $0.77. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 739.6K shares, making up 18.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $92.6 million.
  • Goosehead Insurance GSHD shares declined by 3.85% to $55.5. Goosehead Insurance's stock is trading at a volume of 62.1K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 28.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.

