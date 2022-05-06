Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Oxbridge Re Holdings OXBR stock moved upwards by 6.26% to $5.17 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Oxbridge Re Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 66.5K, which is 137.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.7 million.

Losers

Heritage Insurance Hldgs HRTG shares decreased by 5.81% to $3.73 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 246.1K, which is 118.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $96.3 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

