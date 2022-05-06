12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

shares rose 6.76% to $975.0. The company's market cap stands at $49.1 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday. DoorDash DASH shares rose 5.26% to $77.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.0 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

Losers

shares fell 16.18% to $11.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today. Leslies LESL shares decreased by 12.43% to $16.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

