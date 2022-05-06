QQQ
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 6, 2022 9:03 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Meten Holding Gr METX stock increased by 2143.1% to $2.03 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $692.5 million.
  • Vinco Ventures BBIG stock increased by 34.24% to $3.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $648.7 million.
  • Funko FNKO stock increased by 18.42% to $19.8. The company's market cap stands at $807.7 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • The One Group Hospitality STKS stock rose 14.31% to $10.3. The company's market cap stands at $332.4 million.
  • MercadoLibre MELI shares rose 6.76% to $975.0. The company's market cap stands at $49.1 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • DoorDash DASH shares rose 5.26% to $77.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.0 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

Losers

  • Digital Brands Group DBGI stock declined by 56.8% to $0.21 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 million.
  • Frontdoor FTDR shares decreased by 29.79% to $21.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Qurate Retail QRTEA stock fell 25.76% to $3.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Under Armour UAA shares declined by 17.78% to $11.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Under Armour UA shares fell 16.18% to $11.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Leslies LESL shares decreased by 12.43% to $16.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

