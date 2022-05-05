QQQ
Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 5, 2022 12:43 PM | 3 min read

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Trean Insurance Group TIG stock increased by 11.3% to $6.05 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Trean Insurance Group's stock is trading at a volume of 97.6K, which is 40.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $305.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • SelectQuote SLQT stock increased by 10.0% to $2.64. The current volume of 4.4 million shares is 149.3% of SelectQuote's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $414.1 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • eHealth EHTH shares increased by 9.85% to $11.37. The current volume of 1.7 million shares is 227.1% of eHealth's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $299.6 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • FedNat Holding FNHC stock increased by 4.28% to $0.44. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 177.7K shares, making up 128.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million.
  • Maiden Holdings, Ltd. 6.625% Notes due 2046 MHLA shares rose 3.24% to $19.1. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.1K shares, making up 30.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • United Insurance Holdings UIHC stock rose 2.2% to $2.32. United Insurance Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 49.6K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 28.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $100.0 million.

Losers

  • SiriusPoint SPNT shares fell 9.07% to $5.52 during Thursday's regular session. SiriusPoint's stock is trading at a volume of 223.0K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 52.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $900.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Goosehead Insurance GSHD stock fell 7.96% to $57.62. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 103.5K, which is 48.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
  • Prudential PUK shares decreased by 7.17% to $23.85. Trading volume for Prudential's stock is 267.0K as of 12:40 EST. This is 43.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.8 billion.
  • Selective Insurance Gr SIGI shares fell 6.86% to $79.67. Trading volume for Selective Insurance Gr's stock is 185.2K as of 12:40 EST. This is 72.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Lemonade LMND shares decreased by 6.61% to $21.86. As of 12:40 EST, Lemonade's stock is trading at a volume of 540.3K, which is 31.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
  • Ambac Financial Group AMBC shares fell 6.61% to $7.78. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 117.1K, which is 10.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $361.8 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

