Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Trean Insurance Group TIG stock increased by 11.3% to $6.05 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Trean Insurance Group's stock is trading at a volume of 97.6K, which is 40.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $305.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

SelectQuote SLQT stock increased by 10.0% to $2.64. The current volume of 4.4 million shares is 149.3% of SelectQuote's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $414.1 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

eHealth EHTH shares increased by 9.85% to $11.37. The current volume of 1.7 million shares is 227.1% of eHealth's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $299.6 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.

FedNat Holding FNHC stock increased by 4.28% to $0.44. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 177.7K shares, making up 128.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. 6.625% Notes due 2046 MHLA shares rose 3.24% to $19.1. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.1K shares, making up 30.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

United Insurance Holdings UIHC stock rose 2.2% to $2.32. United Insurance Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 49.6K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 28.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $100.0 million.

Losers

SiriusPoint SPNT shares fell 9.07% to $5.52 during Thursday's regular session. SiriusPoint's stock is trading at a volume of 223.0K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 52.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $900.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Goosehead Insurance GSHD stock fell 7.96% to $57.62. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 103.5K, which is 48.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.

Prudential PUK shares decreased by 7.17% to $23.85. Trading volume for Prudential's stock is 267.0K as of 12:40 EST. This is 43.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.8 billion.

Selective Insurance Gr SIGI shares fell 6.86% to $79.67. Trading volume for Selective Insurance Gr's stock is 185.2K as of 12:40 EST. This is 72.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Lemonade LMND shares decreased by 6.61% to $21.86. As of 12:40 EST, Lemonade's stock is trading at a volume of 540.3K, which is 31.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.

Ambac Financial Group AMBC shares fell 6.61% to $7.78. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 117.1K, which is 10.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $361.8 million.

