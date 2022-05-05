11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Cumulus Media CMLS shares moved upwards by 7.2% to $15.26 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $315.4 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Pop Culture Gr CPOP shares increased by 6.06% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $25.2 million.

National CineMedia NCMI stock moved upwards by 5.35% to $2.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $192.7 million.

TripAdvisor TRIP stock increased by 4.88% to $25.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

VEON VEON stock increased by 3.97% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

Losers

Vimeo VMEO shares decreased by 13.8% to $9.52 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

Creative Realities CREX stock fell 6.3% to $0.75. The company's market cap stands at $12.8 million.

Skillz SKLZ stock fell 6.09% to $2.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $884.1 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Redbox Entertainment RDBX stock fell 5.76% to $7.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.8 million.

Fangdd Network Group DUO shares declined by 4.86% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $20.8 million.

Society Pass SOPA stock fell 4.79% to $1.99. The company's market cap stands at $46.8 million.

