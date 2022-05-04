QQQ
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 4, 2022 8:22 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Amesite AMST stock increased by 10.7% to $0.71 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $18.2 million.
  • Green Brick Partners GRBK shares increased by 9.91% to $22.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Starbucks SBUX shares increased by 7.02% to $79.55. The company's market cap stands at $91.5 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Airbnb ABNB stock moved upwards by 5.28% to $152.66. The company's market cap stands at $98.5 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

  • Tupperware Brands TUP shares decreased by 21.9% to $13.99 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $638.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Brinker International EAT stock fell 12.45% to $34.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • Revolve Gr RVLV shares declined by 10.83% to $38.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Cango CANG shares declined by 8.75% to $3.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $434.2 million.
  • Wingstop WING shares decreased by 8.29% to $81.78. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Wah Fu Education Group WAFU shares decreased by 6.5% to $2.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

