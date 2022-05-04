10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Amesite AMST stock increased by 10.7% to $0.71 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $18.2 million.

Green Brick Partners GRBK shares increased by 9.91% to $22.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

Starbucks SBUX shares increased by 7.02% to $79.55. The company's market cap stands at $91.5 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Airbnb ABNB stock moved upwards by 5.28% to $152.66. The company's market cap stands at $98.5 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

Tupperware Brands TUP shares decreased by 21.9% to $13.99 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $638.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

Brinker International EAT stock fell 12.45% to $34.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

Revolve Gr RVLV shares declined by 10.83% to $38.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Cango CANG shares declined by 8.75% to $3.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $434.2 million.

Wingstop WING shares decreased by 8.29% to $81.78. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

Wah Fu Education Group WAFU shares decreased by 6.5% to $2.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million.

