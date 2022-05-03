QQQ
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 3, 2022 1:48 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • Enovix ENVX shares increased by 25.5% to $11.21 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 13.5 million shares, making up 1255.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
  • Pineapple Energy PEGY stock moved upwards by 22.45% to $3.49. The company's market cap stands at $25.9 million.
  • Shoals Technologies Gr SHLS shares increased by 16.61% to $12.83. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 2.6 million, which is 91.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
  • Titan Intl TWI shares moved upwards by 13.55% to $15.75. As of 13:30 EST, Titan Intl's stock is trading at a volume of 488.2K, which is 104.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $986.8 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Atkore ATKR stock moved upwards by 12.75% to $108.61. As of 13:30 EST, Atkore's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million, which is 219.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Ameresco AMRC stock increased by 11.2% to $57.66. Ameresco's stock is trading at a volume of 547.4K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 120.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

Losers

  • Harsco HSC stock decreased by 16.6% to $8.57 during Tuesday's regular session. Harsco's stock is trading at a volume of 1.8 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 376.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $679.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Swvl Hldgs SWVL stock declined by 16.14% to $7.33. Trading volume for Swvl Hldgs's stock is 279.1K as of 13:30 EST. This is 8.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $871.4 million.
  • Rockwell Automation ROK shares decreased by 13.8% to $215.54. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 2.5 million, which is 366.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.0 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Hayward Holdings HAYW shares declined by 13.69% to $14.57. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 10.4 million shares, making up 981.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • ATIF Holdings ATIF shares fell 11.76% to $2.31. The company's market cap stands at $22.0 million.
  • SOS SOS stock decreased by 11.24% to $0.52. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 27.2 million, which is 239.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $129.0 million. As per the press release, FY earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

