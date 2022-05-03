12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Atkore ATKR stock moved upwards by 8.0% to $104.0 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

Avis Budget Gr CAR stock increased by 6.92% to $300.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.9 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

TD Hldgs GLG shares moved upwards by 6.48% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.6 million.

Microvast Holdings MVST shares moved upwards by 6.06% to $5.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.

Helbiz HLBZ stock moved upwards by 5.84% to $1.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.1 million.

Pitney Bowes PBI shares increased by 5.34% to $5.32. The company's market cap stands at $920.9 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

Losers

Hayward Holdings HAYW stock declined by 10.9% to $15.04 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.

Rockwell Automation ROK shares decreased by 9.22% to $227.0. The company's market cap stands at $26.3 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Performance Shipping PSHG shares decreased by 7.7% to $2.16. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million.

SOS SOS stock declined by 5.87% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $136.8 million. As per the press release, FY earnings came out yesterday.

Vivakor VIVK stock decreased by 5.09% to $2.05. The company's market cap stands at $30.8 million.

HyreCar HYRE shares declined by 4.97% to $1.53. The company's market cap stands at $33.2 million.

