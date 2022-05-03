QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 3, 2022 8:14 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Atkore ATKR stock moved upwards by 8.0% to $104.0 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Avis Budget Gr CAR stock increased by 6.92% to $300.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.9 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • TD Hldgs GLG shares moved upwards by 6.48% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.6 million.
  • Microvast Holdings MVST shares moved upwards by 6.06% to $5.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
  • Helbiz HLBZ stock moved upwards by 5.84% to $1.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.1 million.
  • Pitney Bowes PBI shares increased by 5.34% to $5.32. The company's market cap stands at $920.9 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

Losers

  • Hayward Holdings HAYW stock declined by 10.9% to $15.04 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Rockwell Automation ROK shares decreased by 9.22% to $227.0. The company's market cap stands at $26.3 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • Performance Shipping PSHG shares decreased by 7.7% to $2.16. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million.
  • SOS SOS stock declined by 5.87% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $136.8 million. As per the press release, FY earnings came out yesterday.
  • Vivakor VIVK stock decreased by 5.09% to $2.05. The company's market cap stands at $30.8 million.
  • HyreCar HYRE shares declined by 4.97% to $1.53. The company's market cap stands at $33.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMPre-Market OutlookMarketsMovers