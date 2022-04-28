QQQ
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 28, 2022 3:18 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • Statera BioPharma STAB stock moved upwards by 119.1% to $0.46 during Thursday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 177.6 million shares, making up 4713.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.9 million.
  • Werewolf Therapeutics HOWL shares rose 26.48% to $5.11. Trading volume for Werewolf Therapeutics's stock is 265.9K as of 13:30 EST. This is 87.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $141.3 million.
  • CVRx CVRX shares increased by 24.47% to $7.17. CVRx's stock is trading at a volume of 449.0K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 375.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $146.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • XBiotech XBIT shares rose 23.2% to $8.92. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 162.2K shares, making up 260.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $271.5 million.
  • Silence Therapeutics SLN shares rose 19.39% to $13.22. Silence Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 50.0K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 190.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $395.5 million.
  • Tempest Therapeutics TPST shares increased by 18.89% to $3.65. The current volume of 2.9 million shares is 1620.9% of Tempest Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $26.1 million.

Losers

  • Sio Gene Therapies SIOX stock fell 48.6% to $0.31 during Thursday's regular session. Sio Gene Therapies's stock is trading at a volume of 5.2 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 1121.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $22.8 million.
  • Teladoc Health TDOC stock decreased by 44.84% to $30.89. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 54.5 million, which is 1244.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Cosmos Holdings COSM stock decreased by 26.06% to $1.05. As of 13:30 EST, Cosmos Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 2.0 million, which is 261.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.4 million.
  • Beyond Air XAIR shares declined by 22.76% to $5.94. As of 13:30 EST, Beyond Air's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million, which is 640.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $177.1 million.
  • Evoke Pharma EVOK stock fell 22.26% to $0.51. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 8.9 million shares, making up 231.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.8 million.
  • Geovax Labs GOVX shares declined by 21.22% to $0.81. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 915.1K, which is 100.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

