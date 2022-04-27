Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Reliance Global Group RELI stock moved upwards by 7.4% to $3.19 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 911.5K shares, making up 153.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $38.2 million.

stock increased by 3.37% to $66.78. HCI Group's stock is trading at a volume of 16.5K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 17.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $688.6 million. Fanhua FANH stock moved upwards by 3.25% to $6.35. The current volume of 3.4K shares is 7.9% of Fanhua's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $330.7 million.

Losers

eHealth EHTH stock declined by 3.0% to $8.43 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 206.4K shares is 32.7% of eHealth's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $225.7 million.

stock decreased by 1.72% to $17.92. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. 6.625% Notes due 2046's stock is trading at a volume of 2.8K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 83.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. Conifer Holdings CNFR stock decreased by 1.37% to $2.16. The current volume of 4.4K shares is 68.2% of Conifer Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.9 million.

