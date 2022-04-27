QQQ
Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 27, 2022 1:00 PM | 3 min read

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Reliance Global Group RELI stock moved upwards by 7.4% to $3.19 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 911.5K shares, making up 153.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $38.2 million.
  • Root ROOT shares rose 6.02% to $1.76. Root's stock is trading at a volume of 1.9 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 56.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $450.8 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Goosehead Insurance GSHD stock moved upwards by 5.04% to $55.37. Goosehead Insurance's stock is trading at a volume of 122.6K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 58.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • SelectQuote SLQT shares moved upwards by 4.08% to $2.17. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares, making up 34.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $352.6 million.
  • HCI Group HCI stock increased by 3.37% to $66.78. HCI Group's stock is trading at a volume of 16.5K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 17.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $688.6 million.
  • Fanhua FANH stock moved upwards by 3.25% to $6.35. The current volume of 3.4K shares is 7.9% of Fanhua's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $330.7 million.

Losers

  • eHealth EHTH stock declined by 3.0% to $8.43 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 206.4K shares is 32.7% of eHealth's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $225.7 million.
  • GoHealth GOCO shares fell 2.69% to $0.72. Trading volume for GoHealth's stock is 1.3 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 34.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $88.1 million.
  • FedNat Holding FNHC shares declined by 2.46% to $0.52. FedNat Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 14.6K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 12.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.1 million.
  • Kingstone Companies KINS shares fell 1.77% to $4.45. As of 12:40 EST, Kingstone Companies's stock is trading at a volume of 16.4K, which is 208.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.4 million.
  • Maiden Holdings, Ltd. 6.625% Notes due 2046 MHLA stock decreased by 1.72% to $17.92. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. 6.625% Notes due 2046's stock is trading at a volume of 2.8K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 83.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Conifer Holdings CNFR stock decreased by 1.37% to $2.16. The current volume of 4.4K shares is 68.2% of Conifer Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.9 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

