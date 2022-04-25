12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Cango CANG stock moved upwards by 24.6% to $2.94 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 3.8 million, which is 3005.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $429.1 million.

Losers

China Liberal Education CLEU shares decreased by 21.7% to $1.23 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, China Liberal Education's stock is trading at a volume of 625.0K, which is 82.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.4 million.

stock declined by 9.8% to $1.28. Trading volume for Kaival Brands Innovations's stock is 172.9K as of 13:30 EST. This is 1.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.8 million. Target Hospitality TH shares fell 9.59% to $5.85. As of 13:30 EST, Target Hospitality's stock is trading at a volume of 307.4K, which is 90.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $594.3 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.