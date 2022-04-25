QQQ
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 25, 2022 2:15 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • Cango CANG stock moved upwards by 24.6% to $2.94 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 3.8 million, which is 3005.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $429.1 million.
  • Cenntro Electric Group CENN shares increased by 13.23% to $1.93. As of 13:30 EST, Cenntro Electric Group's stock is trading at a volume of 20.0 million, which is 194.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $502.9 million.
  • Secoo Holding SECO shares moved upwards by 12.29% to $0.38. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 596.2K, which is 169.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $26.8 million.
  • Vroom VRM stock rose 12.12% to $1.85. As of 13:30 EST, Vroom's stock is trading at a volume of 12.4 million, which is 110.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $253.6 million.
  • Vuzix VUZI stock rose 11.51% to $5.81. Trading volume for Vuzix's stock is 1.8 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 112.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $369.9 million.
  • Solo Brands DTC stock rose 10.49% to $7.16. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 326.8K shares, making up 69.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $453.9 million.

Losers

  • China Liberal Education CLEU shares decreased by 21.7% to $1.23 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, China Liberal Education's stock is trading at a volume of 625.0K, which is 82.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.4 million.
  • Leju Holdings LEJU shares fell 16.41% to $0.42. The current volume of 262.0K shares is 113.2% of Leju Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $57.1 million.
  • Tuniu TOUR shares fell 13.16% to $0.66. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 849.2K, which is 322.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $81.5 million.
  • FAT Brands FATBB stock fell 11.55% to $7.51. The company's market cap stands at $123.0 million.
  • Kaival Brands Innovations KAVL stock declined by 9.8% to $1.28. Trading volume for Kaival Brands Innovations's stock is 172.9K as of 13:30 EST. This is 1.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.8 million.
  • Target Hospitality TH shares fell 9.59% to $5.85. As of 13:30 EST, Target Hospitality's stock is trading at a volume of 307.4K, which is 90.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $594.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

