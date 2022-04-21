QQQ
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 21, 2022 1:52 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • Amesite AMST stock increased by 10.7% to $0.67 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.2 million.
  • Tarena International TEDU stock moved upwards by 8.44% to $2.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.6 million.
  • Harbor Custom Dev HCDI shares increased by 7.28% to $2.13. As of 13:30 EST, Harbor Custom Dev's stock is trading at a volume of 181.3K, which is 299.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.1 million.
  • Mullen Automotive MULN stock increased by 6.99% to $1.51. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 88.8 million, which is 69.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $429.6 million.
  • Dogness (Intl) DOGZ stock rose 6.75% to $6.48. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.9 million shares, making up 193.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $230.9 million.
  • Tesla TSLA shares increased by 6.48% to $1040.55. As of 13:30 EST, Tesla's stock is trading at a volume of 24.6 million, which is 95.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 trillion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

  • Elys Game Technology ELYS stock decreased by 23.5% to $1.56 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 937.5K shares is 494.7% of Elys Game Technology's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.9 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Monarch Casino & Resort MCRI stock declined by 20.86% to $73.67. The current volume of 538.9K shares is 476.1% of Monarch Casino & Resort's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • iPower IPW shares decreased by 15.24% to $1.36. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 220.7K, which is 43.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.3 million.
  • European Wax Center EWCZ stock fell 13.02% to $27.19. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 368.9K, which is 110.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • ToughBuilt Industries TBLT stock fell 11.91% to $0.18. As of 13:30 EST, ToughBuilt Industries's stock is trading at a volume of 16.6 million, which is 199.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.9 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Sleep Number SNBR shares declined by 10.94% to $45.84. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.5 million, which is 266.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

