12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Redbox Entertainment RDBX shares moved upwards by 43.7% to $3.65 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 39.0 million shares is 2915.1% of Redbox Entertainment's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $46.0 million.

TuanChe TC stock increased by 7.82% to $2.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.1 million.

Gray Television GTN stock increased by 7.24% to $19.98.

Baosheng Media Group Hldg BAOS shares rose 5.36% to $1.03. Trading volume for Baosheng Media Group Hldg's stock is 4.4 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 701.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.1 million.

Troika Media Group TRKA stock rose 5.23% to $0.7. Trading volume for Troika Media Group's stock is 198.8K as of 13:30 EST. This is 21.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.6 million.

VEON VEON shares rose 4.92% to $0.59. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 9.5 million, which is 28.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

Losers

iClick Interactive Asia ICLK stock fell 14.9% to $0.86 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for iClick Interactive Asia's stock is 825.0K as of 13:30 EST. This is 100.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.3 million.

iQIYI IQ stock decreased by 12.57% to $3.29. Trading volume for iQIYI's stock is 16.1 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 68.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion.

Cardlytics CDLX shares decreased by 11.7% to $41.03. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 306.6K, which is 84.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.

Sohu.com SOHU stock decreased by 10.94% to $14.1. Trading volume for Sohu.com's stock is 790.7K as of 13:30 EST. This is 191.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $538.8 million.

iHuman IH shares declined by 10.2% to $2.82. The company's market cap stands at $151.0 million.

WiMi Hologram Cloud WIMI shares decreased by 9.88% to $2.1. Trading volume for WiMi Hologram Cloud's stock is 1.2 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 91.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $196.0 million.

