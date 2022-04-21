QQQ
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 21, 2022 1:51 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • Redbox Entertainment RDBX shares moved upwards by 43.7% to $3.65 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 39.0 million shares is 2915.1% of Redbox Entertainment's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $46.0 million.
  • TuanChe TC stock increased by 7.82% to $2.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.1 million.
  • Gray Television GTN stock increased by 7.24% to $19.98.
  • Baosheng Media Group Hldg BAOS shares rose 5.36% to $1.03. Trading volume for Baosheng Media Group Hldg's stock is 4.4 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 701.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.1 million.
  • Troika Media Group TRKA stock rose 5.23% to $0.7. Trading volume for Troika Media Group's stock is 198.8K as of 13:30 EST. This is 21.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.6 million.
  • VEON VEON shares rose 4.92% to $0.59. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 9.5 million, which is 28.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

Losers

  • iClick Interactive Asia ICLK stock fell 14.9% to $0.86 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for iClick Interactive Asia's stock is 825.0K as of 13:30 EST. This is 100.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.3 million.
  • iQIYI IQ stock decreased by 12.57% to $3.29. Trading volume for iQIYI's stock is 16.1 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 68.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion.
  • Cardlytics CDLX shares decreased by 11.7% to $41.03. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 306.6K, which is 84.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
  • Sohu.com SOHU stock decreased by 10.94% to $14.1. Trading volume for Sohu.com's stock is 790.7K as of 13:30 EST. This is 191.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $538.8 million.
  • iHuman IH shares declined by 10.2% to $2.82. The company's market cap stands at $151.0 million.
  • WiMi Hologram Cloud WIMI shares decreased by 9.88% to $2.1. Trading volume for WiMi Hologram Cloud's stock is 1.2 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 91.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $196.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

