Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 21, 2022 12:53 PM | 3 min read

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Fanhua FANH stock increased by 5.45% to $6.77 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 2.4K shares is 5.5% of Fanhua's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $368.8 million.
  • Marsh & McLennan MMC stock moved upwards by 3.68% to $180.83. The current volume of 1.7 million shares is 77.1% of Marsh & McLennan's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $90.6 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • AMERISAFE AMSF stock moved upwards by 2.33% to $48.24. The current volume of 28.1K shares is 27.6% of AMERISAFE's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $934.7 million.
  • Progressive PGR stock moved upwards by 2.17% to $115.5. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 40.2% of Progressive's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $67.5 billion.
  • James River Gr Hldgs JRVR shares moved upwards by 2.08% to $24.73. The current volume of 39.3K shares is 11.6% of James River Gr Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $926.4 million.
  • Marpai MRAI stock moved upwards by 2.03% to $1.51. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 23.7K, which is 11.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.1 million.

Losers

  • GoHealth GOCO shares declined by 7.62% to $0.77 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares, making up 35.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $93.1 million.
  • Trupanion TRUP stock decreased by 5.84% to $76.02. Trupanion's stock is trading at a volume of 163.9K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 37.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.
  • Root ROOT shares declined by 5.06% to $1.59. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 969.1K shares, making up 26.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $405.1 million.
  • Vericity VERY stock decreased by 4.97% to $6.7. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.0K shares, making up 87.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.6 million.
  • Tian Ruixiang Holdings TIRX shares declined by 4.8% to $0.99. Tian Ruixiang Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 88.4K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 35.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.7 million.
  • Bright Health Gr BHG stock declined by 4.77% to $1.8. The current volume of 881.1K shares is 17.0% of Bright Health Gr's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

