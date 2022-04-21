Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Fanhua FANH stock increased by 5.45% to $6.77 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 2.4K shares is 5.5% of Fanhua's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $368.8 million.

Losers

GoHealth GOCO shares declined by 7.62% to $0.77 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares, making up 35.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $93.1 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.