12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Mullen Automotive MULN shares moved upwards by 21.3% to $1.71 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $486.9 million.

Tri Pointe Homes TPH shares moved upwards by 5.8% to $22.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

Losers

Sleep Number SNBR shares fell 10.2% to $46.2 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.