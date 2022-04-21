QQQ
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 21, 2022 9:07 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Mullen Automotive MULN shares moved upwards by 21.3% to $1.71 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $486.9 million.
  • Tesla TSLA stock rose 9.7% to $1072.05. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 trillion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Puxin NEW stock rose 6.53% to $1.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.2 million.
  • Tri Pointe Homes TPH shares moved upwards by 5.8% to $22.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Remark Hldgs MARK stock moved upwards by 5.73% to $0.66. The company's market cap stands at $69.7 million.
  • AYRO AYRO shares rose 5.66% to $1.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.3 million.

Losers

  • Sleep Number SNBR shares fell 10.2% to $46.2 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • European Wax Center EWCZ shares fell 10.15% to $28.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • ToughBuilt Industries TBLT shares declined by 7.67% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $25.0 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • ATRenew RERE stock declined by 6.94% to $2.82. The company's market cap stands at $627.8 million.
  • Carvana CVNA shares fell 6.49% to $86.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Aterian ATER shares decreased by 6.46% to $4.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $270.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

