Traders Moved These 9 Stocks On Wednesday's CNBC's 'Fast Money: Halftime Report'

CNBC’s ‘Fast Money: Halftime Report’ delivers market-moving news to investors.

The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.

Netflix Inc NFLX Kari Firestone said she sold, while Josh Brown said he bought Netflix at 12:06 p.m., shares proceeded to move 2.26% higher.

IBM Common Stock IBM Pete Najarian said he owns IBM at 12:34 p.m., shares then moved 0.33% higher before slipping 0.09%

Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU Joe Terranova and Najarian mentioned owning Lulu at 12:37 p.m., after which shares rose 0.51% before quickly falling.

Walmart Inc WMT Najarian highlighted unusual activity in Walmart at 12:53 p.m., shares then moved 0.07% higher.

Target Corporation TGT Najarian highlighted unusual activity in Target at 12:54 p.m., after which shares moved 0.21% higher.

Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock RIO Najarian highlighted unusual activity in Rio Tinto at 12:54 p.m., shares then climbed 0.13% higher.

Integer Holdings Corp ITGR was mentioned in final trades at 12:58 p.m., shares moved up 0.13%.

Marriott International Inc MAR was mentioned in final trades, after which shares moved 0.03% higher.

Vistra Corp VST was mentioned in final trades, shares then advanced by 0.60%.