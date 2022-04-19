9 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Golden Matrix Group GMGI shares rose 7.9% to $5.6 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $157.4 million.

shares rose 7.9% to $5.6 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $157.4 million. Kubient KBNT stock increased by 5.0% to $1.26. The company's market cap stands at $18.0 million.

stock increased by 5.0% to $1.26. The company's market cap stands at $18.0 million. NextPlay Technologies NXTP stock moved upwards by 4.04% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.6 million.

Losers

Netflix NFLX shares fell 26.2% to $257.2 during Tuesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 9.7 million shares, which is 118.8 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $114.2 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

shares fell 26.2% to $257.2 during Tuesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 9.7 million shares, which is 118.8 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $114.2 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today. Roku ROKU shares decreased by 6.8% to $108.84. Roku's trading volume hit 429.8K shares by close, accounting for 5.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.7 billion.

shares decreased by 6.8% to $108.84. Roku's trading volume hit 429.8K shares by close, accounting for 5.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.7 billion. Angi ANGI stock declined by 6.1% to $4.93. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion.

stock declined by 6.1% to $4.93. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion. Paramount Global PARA stock declined by 5.63% to $34.24. At the close, Paramount Global's trading volume reached 221.8K shares. This is 1.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.2 billion.

stock declined by 5.63% to $34.24. At the close, Paramount Global's trading volume reached 221.8K shares. This is 1.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.2 billion. Walt Disney DIS stock fell 5.08% to $125.2. At the close, Walt Disney's trading volume reached 1.5 million shares. This is 13.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $227.9 billion.

stock fell 5.08% to $125.2. At the close, Walt Disney's trading volume reached 1.5 million shares. This is 13.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $227.9 billion. Cinemark Hldgs CNK stock fell 4.98% to $16.44. Trading volume for this security closed at 416.8K, accounting for 14.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.