12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 14, 2022 5:48 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Hemisphere Media HMTV shares moved upwards by 11.4% to $4.7 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $190.0 million.
  • So-Young Intl SY stock increased by 11.11% to $1.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $200.2 million.
  • ZW Data Action Tech CNET shares increased by 4.96% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.6 million.
  • Starry Group Holdings STRY stock rose 4.93% to $7.23. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
  • Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs LTRPA shares rose 4.65% to $1.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $136.1 million.
  • Magnite MGNI stock increased by 4.1% to $11.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.

Losers

  • Creatd CRTD shares declined by 6.0% to $1.25 during Thursday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 991.5K, accounting for 53.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $24.8 million.
  • IZEA Worldwide IZEA stock decreased by 3.68% to $1.31. The company's market cap stands at $81.4 million.
  • Dolphin Entertainment DLPN shares declined by 3.62% to $4.0. Dolphin Entertainment's trading volume hit 2.3 million shares by close, accounting for 983.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $32.3 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Scienjoy Holding SJ shares declined by 3.22% to $4.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $146.2 million.
  • Gannett Co GCI stock declined by 2.83% to $4.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $589.6 million.
  • PropertyGuru Group PGRU stock fell 2.41% to $6.08. The company's market cap stands at $980.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

