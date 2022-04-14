QQQ
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 14, 2022 1:35 PM | 3 min read

Gainers

  • Knightscope KSCP stock rose 14.5% to $4.9 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Knightscope's stock is 414.7K as of 13:30 EST. This is 7.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $116.9 million.
  • Globus Maritime GLBS shares increased by 11.48% to $2.33. Trading volume for Globus Maritime's stock is 241.5K as of 13:30 EST. This is 96.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $47.9 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Golden Ocean Group GOGL stock rose 9.64% to $13.64. As of 13:30 EST, Golden Ocean Group's stock is trading at a volume of 4.9 million, which is 135.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.
  • Genco Shipping & Trading GNK shares increased by 9.53% to $24.86. Genco Shipping & Trading's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 114.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • Navios Maritime Holdings NM shares rose 9.4% to $3.49. Trading volume for Navios Maritime Holdings's stock is 164.4K as of 13:30 EST. This is 58.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.6 million.
  • Star Bulk Carriers SBLK stock rose 8.56% to $30.54. Trading volume for Star Bulk Carriers's stock is 3.3 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 119.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 billion.

Losers

  • Guardforce AI Co GFAI shares decreased by 19.8% to $0.91 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 6.1 million, which is 44.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.5 million.
  • Singularity Future SGLY stock declined by 19.51% to $6.77. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares, making up 103.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $148.8 million.
  • American Rebel Holdings AREB stock fell 12.0% to $1.54. American Rebel Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 471.1K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 17.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 million.
  • Energy Vault Holdings NRGV shares declined by 9.81% to $13.53. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 188.2K, which is 13.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
  • Covenant Logistics Gr CVLG shares declined by 8.73% to $17.89. Covenant Logistics Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 162.1K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 162.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $300.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

